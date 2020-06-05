Leota Opal Foiles
WINCHESTER — Leota Opal Foiles, 100, of Winchester passed away early Thursday morning, June 4, 2020, in Winchester.

She was born April 19, 1920, in Calhoun County, the daughter of William Henry and Mary Elizabeth Johns Angel. She married Lawrence Dorman Foiles on March 2, 1940, in Louisiana, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1990.

Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Hamer, Roy, Leo and Wayne Angel; and sisters, Artie Watts, Nellie Elliott, Edith Price, Helen Vetter and Erma Angel.

Leota graduated from Kampsville High School and then Milton High School. She was "lunchroom lady" for Winchester schools for many years. She sold Avon products and cared for her husband and children. She served on the Scott County Housing Board and was a member of the Little Blue Club and Glasgow Baptist Church, where she was active with Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed crafts, yard sales, spending time with her friends, driving them places and having coffee.

Surviving are her children, Betty (Ronald) Orr of Detroit, William (Janet) Foiles of Jacksonville and Douglas (Pam) Foiles of Lynnville; seven grandchildren, Vicki Orr, Tim (Lori) Orr, and Mary (Earl) Pursley, all of rural Pittsfield, Jeffrey (Amy) Foiles of Jacksonville, Cheryl (Marc) Kuhn of Plymouth, Indiana, Nick (Jen) Foiles of Jacksonville and Misty Ann (Chris) Preston of Lynnville; 12 great-grandchildren; five great -great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Summit Grove Cemetery, west of Kampsville. Memorials can be made to the activities fund at Scott County Nursing Center or Glasgow Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
