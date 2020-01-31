LINCOLN — Leroy C. "Tom" Fricke, 93, of Meredosia passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.

He was born to John and Johanna (Buescher) Fricke on Aug. 9, 1926, in rural Meredosia, the youngest of four boys. Tom was raised on a farm near Meredosia and attended school in a one-room elementary school prior to attending Meredosia High School. In 1950, Tom was inducted into the U.S. Army for a two-year service period. On June 29, 1952, Tom married Jacqueline Peters, also of Meredosia. Shortly thereafter, Tom enrolled at the University of Illinois and subsequently graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduating, Tom began a long and successful career in various engineering, sales and management positions in the Midwest.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed playing golf and card games of almost any kind and watching sports, particularly University of Illinois football and basketball.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; two sons, John (Lori) and Joseph; and six grandchildren, John's daughter, Jessica, and son, Matthew, and Joseph's four sons, Maxwell, Samuel, Jackson and Joseph.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Johanna Fricke; and brothers, Armin, Wilbert and Martin.

Tom was deeply loved by his family and many, many friends for his sincere and friendly good nature, his generosity and his lively sense of humor.

Services, to be held in the spring, will be announced at a later date. Fricke-Calvert Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln has been entrusted with the services. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials may be made in Tom's name to the nearest Salvation Army, of the donor's choice.