ASHLAND — Lesley Ann (Pettit) Newell, 54, of Ashlanddied Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 28, 1966, in Springfield, the daughter of Floyd "Tip" and Mary Ann Johnson Pettit. She married David Newell on July 20, 1991, at St. Augustine Church in Ashland, and he survives.

She also is survived by her father, Tip Pettit; son, Jonathan Newell; daughter, Sarah Newell; and grandson, Logan Newell, all of Ashland; two sisters and one brother, Suzanne (Dave) Elmore of rural Petersburg, Egenia (Rick) Koch and Greg (Robin) Pettit, all of Ashland; 10 nieces and nephews, Shelbi, Zachariah, Madalyn, Brian, Emily, Brock, Brayden, Brody, Catherine and William; and several great-nieces and -nephews. She also is survived by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Don and Dorothy Newell of Ashland; and sisters-in-law, Dawn (Dan) Coghlan of Geneva and Diane Newell of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Lesley served on the board of directors for Cass County Board of Health from 1999 to 2019, serving as president from 2006 to 2019. She also was active in Farm Business Farm Management and was a substitute teacher for many years for Our Saviour School in Jacksonville. She volunteered her time at area food pantries and was active in Vacation Bible School for area churches. She also was an active member and volunteer at St. Augustine Church in Ashland. She especially enjoyed taking care of her family and the family farm.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Augustine Church in Ashland, with burial at St. Augustine Cemetery. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the church, followed by a visitation until 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice, Ashland Food Bank or Jacksonville Food Center. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.