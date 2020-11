Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leslie's life story with friends and family

Share Leslie's life story with friends and family

MOUNT STERLING — Leslie Brooks Paris, 80, of Mount Sterling and formerly of Perry, Missouri, died Nov. 10. Cremation has been accorded. Memorial service, 5 p.m. Friday at Perry Christian Church in Perry, Missouri. Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store