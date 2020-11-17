Leta Doris McNeece, 90, of Jacksonville passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Heritage Health of Jacksonville.

She was born Feb. 23, 1930, in Glasgow, the daughter of Smith and Pearl Wallace Jackson. She married Lee A. McNeece in 1948, and he preceded her in death in January 1978.

Survivors include her children, Jack L. (Glenda) McNeece of Jacksonville, Charlyn L. Lambert of Ohio and Penny (Jim) Vaniter of Jacksonville; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters; a grandson, Daniel; and a son-in-law, Charles Lambert.

Leta retired in 1990 from the Illinois School for the Visually Imparied after 25½ years as a dietary worker. She was a former member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed, most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she cherished dearly.

Services will be private with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials may be made to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at airsman-hires.com.