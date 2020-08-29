WHITE HALL — Leta Faye Jackson, 65, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Houston, Missouri, the daughter of James and Ethel Day Lamborn. She married Ronald Jackson on Oct. 8, 1978, in Jacksonville and he survives.

Also surviving are a son, Matthew Gaines of White Hall; a granddaughter, Keurra Gaines of White Hall; a great-grandson, Coltin Saylor; three sisters, Eleveda Teney, Mary Mitchell and Sadie McBride; and three brothers, David, Gary and Leslie Lamborn. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Christina Gaines; a brother, Wesley Lamborn; and two sisters, Betty Helnig and Vivian Jackson.

Faye enjoyed playing Bingo, yard sales, crocheting and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at White Hall Cemetery. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.