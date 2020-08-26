Mrs. Letha Jane Hazelrigg was born March 25, 1919, in Jacksonville and passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Her husband, Bob Hazelrigg, preceded her in death in 1986.

Surviving are two children, Mrs. Judy Reed, a retired middle school teacher living in Deland, Florida; and Dr. Robert Hazelrigg, a retired neurologist living in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Hazelrigg also has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hazelrigg graduated from Jacksonville High School and was employed as a seamstress at the J. Capps & Sons factory during much of her adult life. She was a lifelong member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. Mrs. Hazelrigg enjoyed sewing, oil painting and gardening and was an avid walker and swimmer.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.