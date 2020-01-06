Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lila M Vanausdoll. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton 108 North 5th Street Carrollton , IL 62016 (217)-942-6818 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton 108 North 5th Street Carrollton , IL 62016 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton 108 North 5th Street Carrollton , IL 62016 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lila M. Vanausdoll, 93, of rural Eldred died on Friday Jan. 3, 2020 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville.



She was born in on October 7, 1926, in rural Fieldon to Estel and Mildred (Devening) Fraley. She married Willie "Bill" Vanausdoll on April 18, 1947. She is survived by her two children: son Eugene W. Vanausdoll of Clermont, GA, and daughter Sandy (husband Dan) Wagner of rural Carrollton; four grandchildren: Betsy (husband Stuart) Ainsworth of Hoschton, GA; David (wife Melissa) Vanausdoll of Matthews, NC; Ashley (husband Caleb) Williams of rural Jerseyville; and Andrew Wagner of Jerseyville. She also is survived by her five beloved great-grandchildren: Lilly and Colin Vanausdoll, Evan Ainsworth and Lainey and Charleigh Williams; four sisters-in-law: Ruth Fraley, Billie Fraley, Joan Vanausdoll and Marlene Schmidt; a brother-in-law: Darrell Vanausdoll and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband: all four of her siblings: Orville (wife Mary) Fraley, Ray (wife Ruth) Fraley, Mamie (husband Don) Shelton and Ralph (wife Billie) Fraley; a daughter-in-law: Kathryn Vanausdoll and many other relatives and friends.



Lila was raised on her family farm in Fieldon and attended schools in Jersey County, graduating from Jerseyville High School. She waited tables and worked at the International Shoe factory in Jerseyville before she and her husband moved to their farm in rural Eldred, where she remained until her passing. There, she worked raising everything from chickens, pigs and cattle, vegetable and flower gardens and fruit trees, to generations of her loving family.



Her belief in hard work was matched equally only by how hard she played, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Mt. Gilead Baptist Church of Carrollton and the Jersey County Grand Squares square dance club. She enjoyed travel, fishing, playing cards, and watching Cardinals baseball. She will be lovingly remembered for her flower arrangements, delicious cooking and amazing desserts.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. today, Jan 6, at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 7 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Memorials may be made to: Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.

