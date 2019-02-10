Obituary
Lillian C. (Pierson) Hoover


Lillian C. Pierson Hoover, 92, of Huntsville, died Friday, February 8, 2019. Services will held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Camden United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, near Golden, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-3311
Funeral Home Details
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 10, 2019
