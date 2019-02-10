Lillian C. Pierson Hoover, 92, of Huntsville, died Friday, February 8, 2019. Services will held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at the Camden United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Horeb Cemetery, near Golden, Illinois. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 10, 2019