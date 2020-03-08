Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie M. (Tannahill) Gillis. View Sign Service Information Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 (217)-435-2121 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL - Lillie M. Gillis, 80, of White Hall and formerly of Franklin, died early Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield.



She was born Aug. 14, 1939, in Franklin, daughter of the late Lester and Genevieve Snow Tannahill.



She married Kenny L. Gillis on Dece. 24, 1955 in Alton, and he survives.



Also surviving is a daughter, Janet Stewart (David) of Winchester; two grandchildren, Jeremy Stewart (Sheila) of Jacksonville and Stacey Stewart of Waverly; four great-grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, Michael, and Aaden; two great-great grandchildren, Hunter and Ava; two sisters, Lola Reed of Waverly and Patricia Collins-Zoll (Clete) of Riverton; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Peggy Sue and Stacey Kay; a son, Lonnie Gene Gillis; four sisters, Mary Etta Pearl Hetzel, Imogene Sudduth, Juanita Marie Hipkins, and Audrey Carol Prichard; and two brothers, John Tannahill and William "Bill" Tannahill.



Lillie was a past employee of Dickey-John in Auburn, working for over 25 years. She was a member of the Soul Harbor Pentecostal Church in Roodhouse. Lillie loved fishing and bowling and spending time with her family and all her grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Private burial will be held at a later date at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.

