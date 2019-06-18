WINCHESTER — Linda A. Parker, 71, of Bluffs passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, surrounded by her family at home.
She was born July 1, 1947, in Pittsfield, the daughter of the late Bernhadt and Emma Doepel Ehlert. Linda married Danny M. Parker on Friday, March 13, 1970, at Christian Lutheran Church in Winchester.
Surviving are her husband, Danny of Bluffs; two sons, David (Linda) Parker of Cabot, Arkansas, and Darren (Lindsey) Parker of Mattoon; two grandchildren, Brett A. (Krysta) Parker, currently serving in the U.S. Army, and Jessica M. Parker of Tallahassee, Florida; a great-grandson, Jaxon J. Parker; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Irwin (surviving wife, Margaret) Ehlert, Herb (Virginia) Ehlert, Eddie (Joyce) Ehlert and Ronnie (surviving wife, Diane) Ehlert; three nephews, George Ehlert, Richard Ehlert and Sean Parker; and a niece, Noelle Ehlert.
L inda worked as a waitress and also was elected as clerk of the Village of Bluffs for 20 years. Retirement meant spending time with her husband, traveling, visiting friends and attending family and Army reunions. She liked to cook and bake and spent many hours in the kitchen at the Bluffs American Legion. She served her community selflessly. She was always volunteering to help at whatever function she was needed for. She was a member of Bluffs United Methodist Church.
Per her request, she was an organ donor and cremation rights have been accorded. A memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to , Bluffs United Methodist Church or the . Condolences may be left online at dawfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 18, 2019