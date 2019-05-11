Linda Beth Lonergan, 78, of Jacksonville died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born Dec. 10, 1940, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James Paul and Bessie Dot Duncan Young. Linda married Charles E. "Sonny" Lonergan on Nov. 26, 1960, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1999.
Linda is survived by four children, Jeff (Laura) Lonergan, David (companion, Tina Kindred) Lonergan, Bob Lonergan and Susan (Jeff) Winters, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Kliff) Thaxton of rural Chapin, Nicklaus (fiancé, Melissa Kapsalis) Lonergan of Louisville, Kentucky, and Drew Winters, Jessica Winters and Grace Winters, all of Jacksonville; two great-grandchildren, Koy Thaxton and Jaylynn Thaxton; and one brother, Donald (Delores) Young of California.
Linda graduated from Jacksonville High School and worked as a surgical assistant at Passavant Hospital before getting married and starting a family. She later worked as a cook at Routt High School and as a receptionist at Audiologic Services. After Sonny's passing, Linda began working as a cook at Illinois College and worked there for over 18 years.
Linda was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour, Catholic Daughters of America and Altar and Rosary Society. She often could be found running the dishwasher at church and school events at the Martha Routt Room. Linda enjoyed playing board games, Uno, puzzles and card games. She also enjoyed playing croquet and wiffle ball in the yard during the summers with her grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Linda spent countless hours watching the activities and sporting events of her children and grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home, where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Memorials are suggested to the Routt High School baseball and softball teams. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 11, 2019