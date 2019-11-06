Linda "Lou" Guthrie Goodey, 79, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
She was born July 27, 1940. She married Paul Preston, Ross Guthrie, Howard Goodey and Bob McAdams, and they all preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters; Jeannie Guthrie Norton of Springfield and Eva Preston (Steve) Collins of Gridley; two sons, Fred (Shelly) Guthrie of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Mike Guthrie of Philpot, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; six siblings; and a stepdaughter, Sue Guthrie (Burdette) Brosie. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Jacob Guthrie; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Guthrie; seven siblings; and her dog, Penny.
Mrs. Goodey had worked as a certified nursing assistant. She was a member of Life Church in Jacksonville.
A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
