GREENFIELD — Linda Kay Pohlman, 79, of Greenfield died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born July 26, 1941, in Carlinville to Howard and Wilma (Gillespie) McCollom. She married Raymond Pohlman on Aug. 15, 1959, at St. Michael's Church in Greenfield, and he preceded her in death on May 19, 2006.

Surviving are five children, Mike Pohlman, Laurie (Ron) McKee, Chris (Sherry) Pohlman, Lenora (Art Weible) Pohlman and Tanya (Chris) Allen; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gary (Liz) McCollom; a sister, Lilas Lohr; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Joe Pohlman; a sister- and brother-in-law Bev and Tom Still; a brother, Steve McCollom; and a brother-in-law, Vic Lohr.

Linda was a 1959 graduate of Greenfield High School and a member of St. Michael's Church in Greenfield. She and her husband owned and operated Pohlman's Grocery Store in Greenfield. She also had a career in real estate that started with Bob Firth and lasted until she retired from Kasten-Goodwin Real Estate Agency. She was a former member of the Ladies Legion Auxiliary and spent several years serving as a den mother for the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts of America. She especially loved spending time with her family and following all their activities.

Private family services will be held with burial at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Association and may be mailed to Shields-Bishop Funeral Home, 604 Walnut St. Greenfield, IL 62044.