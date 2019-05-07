Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Kay (Eades) Schlouski. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Kay Schlouski, 69, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Oct. 12, 1949, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Thomas William and Barbara Irene Wallace Eades. She married Joseph A. Schlouski on Aug. 19, 1972 and he preceded her in death on July 17, 2018.



She is survived by two sons, T.J. (wife, Denise) Schlouski of Springfield and Christopher (fiancé, Britte Holman) Schlouski of Santa Fe, New Mexico; one granddaughter, Olivia Kay Schlouski of Springfield; and one sister, Carol Eades of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Linda was a teacher for many years at the Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. She was a member of First Christian Church in South Jacksonville. She served as a textile judge at the Illinois State Fair for more than 20 years. She was an active member of the American Sewing Guild and promoted her passion through her sewing and quilting.



A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private burial will be at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

