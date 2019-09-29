Linda Kaye Troutt, 74, of Jacksonville, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born Jan. 1, 1945, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Atkinson Smith. Linda married Richard Troutt on May 24, 1975, at the Brooklyn United Methodist Church parsonage in Jacksonville, and he survives.
Linda is also survived by two sons, Chris (Jodie) Fairfield of Jacksonville and Patrick (Pam) Fairfield of Hereford, Arizona; four stepchildren, Debbie VanBebber of Jacksonville, and Rick (Tina) Troutt, Evelyn (Rollin) Scoggins, and Dawn Troutt, all of Vancouver, Washington. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Stephen Fairfield, Jacqueline Fairfield, Amanda (Ty) Davies, Adam (Tracy) Fairfield, Jimmy (Erin) Miller, Kenny Miller, Jason (Jennifer) Miller, Justin (Tori) Scoggins, Jeremy (Danielle) Scoggins, Cody Scoggins, Shelby Troutt, and Chantel Troutt; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Teresa Troutt, and one great-granddaughter, Stephanie K. Miller.
Linda worked in the business office at K-Mart in Jacksonville for 25 years. She attended Brooklyn United Methodist Church for many years. Linda loved traveling with her husband to auto races and playing computer games.
A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon on Tuesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Edinburg Cemetery in Edinburg. Memorials are suggested to In Touch Ministries or . Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019