Linda L. Bailey
BEARDSTOWN — Linda L. Bailey, 75, of Beardstown died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Feb. 25, 1945, in Oakland, California, the daughter of Wilbur and Donna Miller Pickering. She married Charles D. Charlie Bailey Jr. and he survives.

She also is survived by two sons, Joe (wife, Ricki) Walters of Chandlerville and Christopher (wife, Carisa) Wilson of Rushville; six grandchildren, Andrea Snyder, Bradley, Hunter and Cooper Walters, and Rebecca and Donna Wilson; two great-grandchildren, Piper and Owen; two brothers, Jerry (wife, Rita) Pickering of California and Mark (partner, Jackie) Pickering of Idaho; and one sister, Wendy (husband, Mark) Hoffto of Seattle, Washington. She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Christine, in infancy.

Linda graduated in 1963 from Freemont High School in Sunnyvale, California. She worked as a beautician and later for the State of Illinois and IGA in Beardstown. She enjoyed reading and was an avid quilter. Linda cherished spending time with her friends and family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services, but the family will meet with friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. Because of the current health situation and to comply with social-distancing requirements, a limited number of people will be permitted at one time in the funeral home. We are encouraging friends to leave a condolence or memory for the family on our website at colwellmemorialhome.com. Memorials have been suggested to the family of Linda Bailey.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-1100
