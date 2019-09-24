Linda L. Greene, 72, of Jacksonville died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
She was born July 4, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Theodore J. and Charline (Taylor) Donovan. She married Gary W. Greene on July 11, 1965, in Jacksonville, and he survives.
She also is survived by three children, Lori (Mike) Nave of Punta Gorda, Florida, Tim (Lori) Greene of Concord and Troy (Brittany) Greene of Jacksonville; her father, Ted J. Donovan of Jacksonville; eight grandchildren, Aaron and Brennan Haggerty, Griffin and Gannon Greene, and Donovan, Dawson, Renner and Asher Greene; two stepgrandchildren, Bryce and Nyla; two sisters, Lana (Larry) Shirkey of Jacksonville and Joyce (Rick) McFarland of Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Linda was a beautician for 50 years in the Jacksonville area. She and her husband were members of Bandits Dance Club. She was a member of Sunrise Rotary. She was president of the Chapin PTA. She enjoyed reading and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Chapin Cemetery. Friends may call after noon Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church or South Jacksonville Rescue Squad. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 24, 2019