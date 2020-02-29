Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Linda L. Hembrough, 73, of Murrayville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of George and Olive Hoagland Twyford. Linda married Gerald Hembrough on Sept. 7, 1967, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.



Linda also is survived by one son, Terry (Julie) Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; two grandchildren, Shelby Hembrough of Chester, Maryland, and Emma Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Hembrough of Chester, Maryland; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Twyford of Indianapolis, Indiana; and her special aunt, Dorothy (Jerald) Greenlee of Warrensburg.



Linda worked for several years at John Deere Life Insurance in Jacksonville before becoming a computer operator at Capital Records. She later worked in the business office at MacMurray College prior to retiring. Linda loved touring the country with Gerald on their motorcycle. Together, the two traveled from coast to coast and to Mexico and Canada. She also enjoyed reading and loved music.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army. Condolences may be left online at Linda L. Hembrough, 73, of Murrayville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.She was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of George and Olive Hoagland Twyford. Linda married Gerald Hembrough on Sept. 7, 1967, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.Linda also is survived by one son, Terry (Julie) Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; two grandchildren, Shelby Hembrough of Chester, Maryland, and Emma Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Hembrough of Chester, Maryland; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Twyford of Indianapolis, Indiana; and her special aunt, Dorothy (Jerald) Greenlee of Warrensburg.Linda worked for several years at John Deere Life Insurance in Jacksonville before becoming a computer operator at Capital Records. She later worked in the business office at MacMurray College prior to retiring. Linda loved touring the country with Gerald on their motorcycle. Together, the two traveled from coast to coast and to Mexico and Canada. She also enjoyed reading and loved music.A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close