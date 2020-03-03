Linda L. Hembrough, 73, of Murrayville died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of George and Olive Hoagland Twyford. Linda married Gerald Hembrough on Sept. 7, 1967, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Linda also is survived by one son, Terry (Julie) Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; two grandchildren, Shelby Hembrough of Chester, Maryland, and Emma Hembrough of Florissant, Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Emerson Hembrough of Chester, Maryland; one brother, Donald (Kathy) Twyford of Indianapolis, Indiana; and her special aunt, Dorothy (Jerald) Greenlee of Warrensburg.

Linda worked for several years at John Deere Life Insurance in Jacksonville before becoming a computer operator at Capital Records. She later worked in the business office at MacMurray College prior to retiring. Linda loved touring the country with Gerald on their motorcycle. Together, the two traveled from coast to coast and to Mexico and Canada. She also enjoyed reading and loved music.

A funeral and visitation were Monday, March 2, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with private burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.