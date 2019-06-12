ROODHOUSE — Linda L. Ross, 71, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at Jersey County Hospital in Jerseyville.
She was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Beardstown. She was raised in Berdan by her grandmother, Tessie Buchanan, and her aunt and uncle, Dora and Charles Wallace. Linda married Rodney C. Ross on July 24, 1964, in Jerseyville. They celebrated their 50th anniversary on July 24, 2014. Rodney preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2014.
Surviving are her children, Marty (Anita) Ross of Roodhouse and Terry (Tonya) Ross of White Hall; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Linda enjoyed gardening and shopping with Esther. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Fernwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Fernwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 12, 2019