SPRINGFIELD — Linda Lee Ashcraft, 68, of Springfield died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Hallmark Nursing Home in Carlinville.

She was born Oct. 14, 1951, in Beardstown, the daughter of James H. and Doris H. Fairow Lyons Sr. She married Michael R. Ashcraft on Aug. 21, 1977, and he preceded her in death on June 28, 2010.

She is survived by two brothers, James H. (Toni) Lyons Jr. and Rick Lyons, niece, Keri Ann Lyons, nephew, Brad (Mandy) Lyons, great niece Emma Grace Lyons, great nephew, Tucker Lyons, all of Virginia; and special friend, Bill Tatro of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Linda was a 1969 graduate of Virginia High School and then graduated from Illinois State University. She worked as a computer programmer and analyst for Franklin Life Insurance Company in Springfield. She volunteered for the Salvation Army and was a Cardinals fan and loved her dogs.

A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League of Springfield. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com