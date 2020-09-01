1/1
Linda Lee (Glaze) Cummings
Linda Lee (Glaze) Cummings, 61, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born July 9, 1959, on Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul to Thomas and Marilyn (Cockrell) Glaze. She married Ernest Cummings. She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Ima Jean Cummings; and a son, Billy Cummings.

Linda was owner and operator of Linda Lee's Home and Office Cleaning, retiring in 2020. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed homemaking, crafting, camping, collecting unique salt and pepper shakers, and spending time with family. Linda was a beautiful soul, inside and out, but good luck convincing her to sit down for a photo. If you wanted some good country cookin', Linda was the master. Linda's strength was only matched by her love, and her laughter was infectious. Linda will be dearly missed by her family and her community.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest; sons, Matthew (Shelley) Harris, Chad (Jennifer) Harris, Jamie Cummings and Kevin (Yeimi) Cummings; daughters, Cherish Burton and Tara (Donald) Becker; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her parents, Thomas and Marilyn Glaze; a brother, Tom (Darlene) Glaze; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be announced at a later date.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
