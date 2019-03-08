Obituary Print Linda Lorene (Bunch) DeShasier (1952 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Linda Lorene DeShasier, 66, of Louisiana, Missouri, and formerly of White Hall passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at St. Louis University Hospital.



She was born Aug. 14, 1952, in White Hall, the daughter of Leroy and Wanita Isham Bunch.



She is survived by a daughter, Belinda (Dale) Resor Sr. of Louisiana, Missouri; a son, Thomas Niffen of Lawrence, Kansas; six grandchildren, Seth Beavers, Skylar Niffen, Cody Niffen, D.J. Resor Jr., Matthew Resor and Shawnee Turner; seven great-grandchildren, Saxton Resor, Hannah Resor, Robert Hunter Wayne Resor, Naomi Turner, Kyleigh Beavers, Michael Logan Beavers and Wade Beavers; three sisters, Pansy Powell, Hazel "Tiny" Mitchell and Brenda Monroe, all of White Hall; and two brothers, Bud Bunch of Crawfordville, Florida, and William "Willie" Bunch of White Hall. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Robert H. Resor; and a brother, David Bunch.



Linda worked for 23 years at Bunn-O-Matic in White Hall. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

