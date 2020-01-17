Linda Sue (McDannald) Collier (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying for..."
    - Jerry and Kathy Fitzpatrick
  • "Lon, my heart goes out to you, God is with you and your..."
    - Peg Crawford Juetten Hanson
  • "Linda raised a wonderful son when she raised Tim. He is now..."
    - Wendy Sellers
  • "So sorry for your loss. Linda was a classmate of mine at..."
    - Nancy Poffenberger
Service Information
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
302 Columbus St
Sun Prairie, WI
53590
(608)-837-5400
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Linda Sue Collier, 67, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, due to complications from inclusion body myositis.

Linda was born on Jan. 13, 1953, to Omer E and Pearlie (McDonald) McDannald in Pike County, Illinois. She married Lon Collier on June 30, 1975, in Columbia, Missouri.

Linda taught first, second and third grades at Calvary Baptist Christian School. She also worked at Heritage House Smorgasbord Restaurant, owned by Charles Collier.

She is survived by her husband, Lon; her mother, Pearlie; six children, Nathan (Kristen) of Rome, Georgia, Daniel (Jessica) of Milwaukee, Benjamin (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Timothy (Brooke) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jonathan of Madison and Amanda (Ethan) DeLong of Milwaukee; 11 grandchildren, Samuel, Elijah, Emmett, Reid, Ezra, Sophia, Audrey, Hazel, Gus, Walter and Maeve; five brothers, Loyd (Dixie) McDannald, Steven (Opal) McDannald, Wayne (Linda) McDannald, Tom (Kelly) McDannald and John (Lynette) McDannald; and one sister, Melissa (Jeff) Kaffenberger.

She was preceded in death by her father.

A funeral will be at noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Pastor Joe Steinke will preside. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 17, 2020
