SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Linda Sue Collier, 67, passed away at home on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, due to complications from inclusion body myositis.
Linda was born on Jan. 13, 1953, to Omer E and Pearlie (McDonald) McDannald in Pike County, Illinois. She married Lon Collier on June 30, 1975, in Columbia, Missouri.
Linda taught first, second and third grades at Calvary Baptist Christian School. She also worked at Heritage House Smorgasbord Restaurant, owned by Charles Collier.
She is survived by her husband, Lon; her mother, Pearlie; six children, Nathan (Kristen) of Rome, Georgia, Daniel (Jessica) of Milwaukee, Benjamin (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Timothy (Brooke) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Jonathan of Madison and Amanda (Ethan) DeLong of Milwaukee; 11 grandchildren, Samuel, Elijah, Emmett, Reid, Ezra, Sophia, Audrey, Hazel, Gus, Walter and Maeve; five brothers, Loyd (Dixie) McDannald, Steven (Opal) McDannald, Wayne (Linda) McDannald, Tom (Kelly) McDannald and John (Lynette) McDannald; and one sister, Melissa (Jeff) Kaffenberger.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A funeral will be at noon Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Pastor Joe Steinke will preside. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 17, 2020