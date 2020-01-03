Linda Sue Stocker, 68, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday evening, Dec. 31, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Nov. 8, 1951, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Melvin D. and Naomi Jean Grady Wohlers. She married Eldon Stocker on July 12, 1970, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, west of Jacksonville, and he survives.
She also is survived by two sons, Alan Stocker of Calvert City, Kentucky, and Kevin (Toni) Stocker of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandsons, Levi Stocker and Vaughn Stocker; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Linda ran a day care out of her home for several years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. She enjoyed baking, reading and camping and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Mia Ware Foundation. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 3, 2020