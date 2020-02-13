PALMYRA — Linda Tomlinson, 60, of Plainview and formerly of Scottville died Tuesday evening, Feb. 11, 2020, at her mother's residence in Scottville.

She was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Jacksonville, a daughter of Ronald "R.D." and Donna Ralston Woolfolk.

She married Michael Kaufman on Feb. 18, 1978, in Scottville, and he preceded her in death in 1982. She then married Kilby Costello on April 26, 2001, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2011. She later married Allen Tomlinson on May 22, 2018, in Carlinville, and he survives.

Also surviving are her daughters, Amanda Kaufman of Carlinville and Sarah Wallace (Eric) of Scottville; two stepchildren, Michael and Randi Tomlinson, both of Plainview; three grandchildren, Eric, Marley and Andy Wallace, all of Scottville; her mother, Donna Woolfolk of Scottville; sisters, Karen Woolfolk, Jo Blanton (Jeff) and Mary Cope (Steve Bridges), all of Scottville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and two husbands.

Linda was a 1977 graduate of Northwestern High School. She was employed by the State of Illinois as a bookkeeper for more than 18 years. She was a member of Scottville United Methodist Church. She loved yard sales and hunting for bargains, reading, and her two dogs, Lucy and Harry.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville, where military rites will be held for her second husband, Kilby Costello. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Monday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.