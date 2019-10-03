Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lisle Spradlin. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Murrayville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lisle Spradlin, 80, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.



He was born June 30, 1939, near Murrayville, the son of John M. and Leta Rogers Spradlin. He married Mary Ruth Hawkins on Sept. 12, 1959, at Manchester Baptist Church.



Lisle is survived by his wife of Jacksonville; four daughters, Jerri (Mark Tipsord) Hurrelbrink of Winchester, Ronda (Tim) Quigg, Penny Davies and Kelly (Mike) Wyatt, all of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tanner Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, Sierra (Tanner) Fay of Winchester, Ryan (Jessica) Quigg of Ashland, Lauren (Aaron) Asher of Wildwood, Missouri, Shanna (Jacob) Birdsell of Murrayville, Tyler and Ethan Phibbs of Jacksonville, Jordin Wyatt (fiancé, Alex Gabriel) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Evan Wyatt of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Cole Birdsell of Murrayville, Chase and Beckett Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, and Harper, Ryker and Eyler Fay of Winchester; two brothers, John (the late Shirley) Spradlin of Jacksonville and Gordon (Barb) Spradlin of Pittsfield; a sister, Sue (Fred) Walker of Jacksonville; and two sisters-in-law, Leona Spradlin of Springfield and Charlene Spradlin of Torrence, California. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Rodgers; and four brothers, Murl Spradlin, Lee Spradlin, Lyndal Spradlin, and Charles Spradlin at birth.



Lisle served in the United States Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard from December 1957 to July 1994, retiring with the rank of chief master sergeant.



He was an active member of Murrayville United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees and boards. He was a certified lay speaker, taught Sunday school and served on several short-term mission trips to foreign countries. He also served on the Koinonia Retreat Center board of directors.



Lisle loved the Lord, his family and his church family very much.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Murrayville United Methodist Church, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville United Methodist Church's heating and air-conditioning fund or Koinonia Retreat Center. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Lisle Spradlin, 80, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.He was born June 30, 1939, near Murrayville, the son of John M. and Leta Rogers Spradlin. He married Mary Ruth Hawkins on Sept. 12, 1959, at Manchester Baptist Church.Lisle is survived by his wife of Jacksonville; four daughters, Jerri (Mark Tipsord) Hurrelbrink of Winchester, Ronda (Tim) Quigg, Penny Davies and Kelly (Mike) Wyatt, all of Jacksonville; nine grandchildren, Tanner Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, Sierra (Tanner) Fay of Winchester, Ryan (Jessica) Quigg of Ashland, Lauren (Aaron) Asher of Wildwood, Missouri, Shanna (Jacob) Birdsell of Murrayville, Tyler and Ethan Phibbs of Jacksonville, Jordin Wyatt (fiancé, Alex Gabriel) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Evan Wyatt of Jacksonville; eight great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Cole Birdsell of Murrayville, Chase and Beckett Hurrelbrink of Edwardsville, and Harper, Ryker and Eyler Fay of Winchester; two brothers, John (the late Shirley) Spradlin of Jacksonville and Gordon (Barb) Spradlin of Pittsfield; a sister, Sue (Fred) Walker of Jacksonville; and two sisters-in-law, Leona Spradlin of Springfield and Charlene Spradlin of Torrence, California. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma Rodgers; and four brothers, Murl Spradlin, Lee Spradlin, Lyndal Spradlin, and Charles Spradlin at birth.Lisle served in the United States Air Force and Illinois Air National Guard from December 1957 to July 1994, retiring with the rank of chief master sergeant.He was an active member of Murrayville United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees and boards. He was a certified lay speaker, taught Sunday school and served on several short-term mission trips to foreign countries. He also served on the Koinonia Retreat Center board of directors.Lisle loved the Lord, his family and his church family very much.A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Murrayville United Methodist Church, with burial at Manchester Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Murrayville United Methodist Church's heating and air-conditioning fund or Koinonia Retreat Center. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close