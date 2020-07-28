Lloyd Franklin "Frank" Slagle Jr., 94, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

He was born June 30, 1926, in Jacksonville, the son of Lloyd and Louise Boston Slagle. He married Juanita Pate on May 13, 1961, and she survives.

He also is survived by four nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Lair and Margaret Johnson; and one niece.

Mr. Slagle was an Eagle Scout and Scouting played an important part in his early life. He worked for the Wabash Railroad in a high school section line crew in 1943-1944, during World War II. He graduated in 1944 from Jacksonville High School, where he lettered in track as a senior. He served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II. Following his discharge from the service he worked for Railway Express Agency in Jacksonville. He retired in 1986 as superintendent of postal operations of the Jacksonville post office after 30 years of service. He was a member and past commander of Jacksonville American Legion Post 279, a member the Jacksonville Elks, a charter member and past president of County Cavaliers Motorcycle Club of Jacksonville, a charter and life member of the American Motorcycle Association, past president of Illi-Wiki-Up Camping Club at Lake Jacksonville and past president of Village Manor Senior Tenant Council. He also was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville. He was an avid rail fan, enjoying riding, watching and photographing trains. He and Juanita enjoyed traveling, summers at Lake Jacksonville and winters spent in south Texas. He was a camera bug, having taken many photos of daily events and places he visited with his wife. He wrote poems, mostly about events in his life, and enjoyed performing before groups by reciting poems and telling stories from memory. He enjoyed making people laugh.

A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at a later date at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville American Legion Post 279 or the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.