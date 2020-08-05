1/1
Lloyd G. Wade
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINCHESTER — Lloyd G. Wade, 76, of Winchester passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was born July 12, 1944, the son of Ellis and Frances Evans Wade. He married Carol King on Feb. 18, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Winchester.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Wade of Winchester; his children, Troy (Judy) Wade of Chapin, Tina (Anthony) Barnes of Jacksonville, Tim Wade of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Todd (Michelle) Gregory of Lewisville, Texas, Taryn Wade of Auburn, Chad (Tina) Gregory of Jacksonville and Jodi (Corey) Brown of Winchester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Lecie King of Winchester; siblings, Nancy (Joe) Haskell of Ashland, Missouri, Tom Wade of Winchester and Vickie Wade of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Cheri Wilson of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Ellis "Sunny" Wade Jr., Larry Wade and Janet Wade.

Lloyd was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, boating, going to the Ozarks and coffee time at Buck 'n Joes. Lloyd loved spending time with his grandkids.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Winchester. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved