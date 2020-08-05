WINCHESTER — Lloyd G. Wade, 76, of Winchester passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

He was born July 12, 1944, the son of Ellis and Frances Evans Wade. He married Carol King on Feb. 18, 1978, at the Methodist Church in Winchester.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Wade of Winchester; his children, Troy (Judy) Wade of Chapin, Tina (Anthony) Barnes of Jacksonville, Tim Wade of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Todd (Michelle) Gregory of Lewisville, Texas, Taryn Wade of Auburn, Chad (Tina) Gregory of Jacksonville and Jodi (Corey) Brown of Winchester; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Lecie King of Winchester; siblings, Nancy (Joe) Haskell of Ashland, Missouri, Tom Wade of Winchester and Vickie Wade of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Cheri Wilson of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three siblings, Ellis "Sunny" Wade Jr., Larry Wade and Janet Wade.

Lloyd was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed fishing, boating, going to the Ozarks and coffee time at Buck 'n Joes. Lloyd loved spending time with his grandkids.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Winchester. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.