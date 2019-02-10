Lloyd Henry Agans, age 87, of Versailles, Illinois died Friday, February 8, 2019. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling. Burial will follow in the Versailles West Side Cemetery. A military service will be conducted at the graveside. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Hendricker Funeral Home
406 South Capitol Avenue
Mount Sterling, IL 62353
(217) 773-3362
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 10, 2019