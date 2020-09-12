Lloyd L. Brooks, 72, of Bluffs took his first steps into eternity, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, Sept. 9,2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Granite City, the son of Frank and Betty Feurer Brooks. He married Kathy Coad on June 7, 1980, in White Hall and she survives.

He also is survived by two sons, Colby (Lyndsey) Brooks and Christian (Stacey)Brooks, both of White Hall; one daughter, Leslie Brooks of Bluffs; four grandchildren, Noah Brooks, Sara Brooks, and Reese and Avery Brooks; and one sister, Lynn Wirth of San Clemente, California. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Lloyd graduated in 1966 from North Greene High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He had been a deputy sheriff for the Greene County and Scott County sheriff's departments and served as chief of police for the village of Bluffs. He retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after nearly 30 years of service. Lloyd enjoyed his family, friends, dogs and horses.

The family will meet friends from 5 to7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A graveside service with military rites will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery in White Hall. Memorials are suggested to Tunnels to Towers. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.