Lois B. Childers, 89, of South Jacksonville, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville.



She was born April 11, 1930, near Carrollton, the daughter of Bert Cornelius and Estella Ruth Hyde Brannan. Lois married Ervin Cordell Childers on Jan. 6, 1957, at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Carrollton, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 12, 2001.



Lois is survived by two children, Renee Lynne (Jay) Meado of Alexander and Timothy Craig (Betty) Childers of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, Joshua Levi (fiancé, Tanell Anders) Meado of Alexander, Craig Brannan Childers of Lincoln, Julia Renee (Ed) Baker of Murrayville, Jacob Thomas (ReJeana) Meado of New Berlin, and Justin Lee (Samantha) Meado of Jacksonville; step-grandchildren Kelley (Justin) Bear of Homer and Scott (Jackie) Kopacz of Tilton; great-grandchildren, Venessa Jade Childers, Alaina Jean Meado, Mason Thomas Meado, Leah Marie Meado, Bentley Wyatt Meado, and McKenna Lynn Meado; step great-grandchildren, Kolten Trimble, Koreyanna Trimble, Katelynne Trimble, and Khylen Trimble; two sisters, Mary Lou (deceased, Charles) Tozer of Carrollton and Margaret (deceased, Joe) Pekar of Dallas, Texas; one brother, Gary Kirby (Sharon) Brannan of Pittsfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Lois was a 1947 graduate of Carrollton High School and attended Brown's Business College. She served as a payroll clerk for Jacksonville School District 117 for many years. Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church and Alpha Iota Sorority. She was a volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital for several years and enjoyed playing bingo and being with her family.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church.

