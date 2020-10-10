1/1
Lois Gillingham (Farber) Walker
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CARROLLTON — Lois (Farber) Gillingham Walker, 90, of White Hall and formerly of Carrollton died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.

Born in Olathe, Kansas on July 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lura (Hogg) Farber.

She married John Gillingham Jr. on April 4, 1947 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death. She later married Harold Walker and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Michael (wife, Joan) Gillingham of Columbia, Missouri; two daughters, Diane (husband, Steve) Roberts and Carol (husband, Larry) Meyer, both of White Hall; seven grandchildren, Aaron (wife, Kris) Gillingham, Ryan (wife, Paula Rae) Gillingham, Brandon (wife, Jamie) Roberts, Megan (husband, Brad) McClenning, Amanda ( husband, Ryan) VanTuyle, Kayla Knoll and Jordan (wife, Katy) Knoll; 10 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alexander, Caroline and Greyson Gillingham, Isabella and Gavin Gillingham, Alex and Brayden Roberts, and Lyla and Easton VanTuyle; and a brother, Carl Farber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; three sisters, Lura Reno, Louise Strowmatt and Lillian Mott; and a brother, Glenn Farber.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, watching Cardinals baseball and playing cards with friends. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all those who loved her.

She was a member of Carrollton First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Masks and social distancing are required by the church. Private funeral services will follow. Burial will be at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carrollton First Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
(217) 942-6818
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved