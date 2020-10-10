CARROLLTON — Lois (Farber) Gillingham Walker, 90, of White Hall and formerly of Carrollton died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Jerseyville Manor in Jerseyville.

Born in Olathe, Kansas on July 17, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Lura (Hogg) Farber.

She married John Gillingham Jr. on April 4, 1947 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death. She later married Harold Walker and he also preceded her in death.

Surviving are a son, Michael (wife, Joan) Gillingham of Columbia, Missouri; two daughters, Diane (husband, Steve) Roberts and Carol (husband, Larry) Meyer, both of White Hall; seven grandchildren, Aaron (wife, Kris) Gillingham, Ryan (wife, Paula Rae) Gillingham, Brandon (wife, Jamie) Roberts, Megan (husband, Brad) McClenning, Amanda ( husband, Ryan) VanTuyle, Kayla Knoll and Jordan (wife, Katy) Knoll; 10 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Alexander, Caroline and Greyson Gillingham, Isabella and Gavin Gillingham, Alex and Brayden Roberts, and Lyla and Easton VanTuyle; and a brother, Carl Farber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; three sisters, Lura Reno, Louise Strowmatt and Lillian Mott; and a brother, Glenn Farber.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, watching Cardinals baseball and playing cards with friends. Her beautiful smile will be missed by all those who loved her.

She was a member of Carrollton First Baptist Church.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Carrollton. Masks and social distancing are required by the church. Private funeral services will follow. Burial will be at White Hall Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Carrollton First Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.