Loren C. Raleigh, 55, of Tennessee, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born June 6, 1964, in Jacksonville to Carl and Rose Bentley Raleigh.

Surviving to mourn his passing are his parents, Carl and Rose Raleigh of Colchester; two brothers, Jim Raleigh and Mike Raleigh, both of Colchester; five nephews, Devon (Rebekah) Raleigh, Zachary Raleigh (Tiffany), Spencer Raleigh (Haley), Benji (Audrie) Raleigh and Dawson Raleigh; two great-nephews, Bryson Raleigh and Briley Raleigh; one great-niece, Hadley Raleigh; along with his uncles, aunts and many cousins.

Loren worked for Go West Transportation in Macomb. He had been an over-the-road truck driver for many years prior. He attended and played football for Routt High School in Jacksonville and then attended Colchester High School, Class of 1982. He loved to race cars at the Macomb Speedway and watch car racing. He enjoyed riding motorcycles; watching his nieces, nephews and cousins play sports; and listening to Elvis Presley. He also was a member of a local pool league. He loved to visit with all his friends and was a friend to everyone. Most of all, Loren's family was his life.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Hospital Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at or buchanancody.com.