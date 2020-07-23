Loren Dean Cooper, 87, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at his home.

He was born on June 12, 1933, in Lynnville, the son of John E. and Essie Roach Cooper. He married Patricia Ann Ferro on Sept. 2, 1960, at Central Christian Church in Canton, and she survives.

He also is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by four siblings, Donald Cooper, Maurice Cooper, Eleanor Leffelman and Lyndell Cooper.

Loren was a TV technician and worked for Lindstrom's in Galesburg until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and camping. He was a member of the Starlight Campers Club for 10 years. More than anything he loved spending time with his family.

Services will be private with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Church of Christ. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville in in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.