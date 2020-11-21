Loren Dean McEvers, 70, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Jacksonville, the son of Walter Edmun and Iva Mae Angelo McEvers. Loren married Nathalie Dietch in 1972 and she survives.

Loren also is survived by six sons, Nathan McEvers of Jacksonville, Aaron (Christy) McEvers of El Paso, Texas, Justin (Amanda) McEvers of Jacksonville, Jordan McEvers and Collin McEvers of Jacksonville, and Bryan (Stephanie) Hill of Russellville, Alabama; 15 grandchildren, Brooke, Bailey, Alyssa, Tyler and Aidan McEvers, McKenzie (Matt) Leno, Kenneth (Seline) McEvers, Piper, Mason, Celtin, Jaymisen and Blaize McEvers, and Michael (Michelle), Matthew and Morgan Hill; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine Gauges (deceased husband, Kenneth) and Linda Van Aken (deceased husband, David), both of Jacksonville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob McEvers and Ed McEvers (surviving wife, Jan of Jacksonville); one sister, Sharon McEvers; and two nephews, Robbie McEvers and Jeff Jones.

Loren took great pride in serving for more than 24 years as the grounds supervisor at Jacksonville Developmental Center, where he was well respected for his attention to detail and devotion to his position, going to such extreme lengths as to propagate and nurture plants and trees from seed in his greenhouse to adorn the campus. After retiring with the closing of the center, Loren continued sharing his love and expertise of gardening as a landscape specialist beautifying Jacksonville area yards.

In addition to his gardening talent, Loren was a well-respected pool player, having competed in countless eight-ball and three-cushion billiards leagues. He was recognized as the State of Illinois Eight-Ball Champion in 2007 and brought home a second-place finish at the 2016 NVEA Pool Championship in the open eight-ball singles division held in Las Vegas. There is no adequate way to quantify the influence Loren had on hundreds of pool players throughout his many years as a competitor, coach, league operator and mentor.

While Loren was a humble man of many talents, he was most proud of his family. As he assumed the role of the family patriarch, he provided a solid foundation for his children, grandchildren and sisters. Family and friends will never forget impromptu dance sessions in the kitchen with his harmonica, his sense of humor, contagious smile and willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. There will be no visitation. However, friends are invited to escort the family from Williamson Funeral Home to the cemetery south of Jacksonville. Williamson staff will line up vehicles in their south parking lot until 1:45 p.m., preparing for a 2 p.m. departure. Because of the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society, The Salvation Army and Toys for Tots. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.