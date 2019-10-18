PALMYRA — Loren O. Ross, 93, of Palmyra died Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.
Born in Modesto on May 29, 1926, he was the son of the late Morrison and Lena (Oxley) Ross.
On Aug. 14, 1949, he married the former Laura Killebrew and she survives. Also surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Nick Kottis of Naperville; a son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Brenda Ross of Palmyra; a daughter, Jean Marie Ross of Palmyra; five grandchildren, Brandi (Andrew) Paluska, Andrew Tiler Ross, Lauren (Lee) Fink, Christine Kottis and Rebecca (Bradley) Pettit; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Eli and A.J. Paluska and Landon Ross; and a brother, Eldon (Joyce) Ross of Scottsburg, Indiana. Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Harvey Ross and Wendell Ross; and two infant sisters, Marilyn and Virginia Marcell Ross.
Mr. Ross was a farmer who also worked at Pillsbury in Springfield and Caterpillar in Peoria. He was a member of Waverly Baptist Church, Palmyra Masonic Lodge, Palmyra School Board, Palmyra Lions Club, Ansar Shrine Temple and Order of the Eastern Star.
He had many pastimes, including painting, water skiing, boating and flying airplanes. Loren enjoyed travel, seeing the new baby calves and checking the crops. He cherished his grandkids and quietly listening to the love of his life play the piano and organ.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Stultz-Neece Funeral Home in Palmyra with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the funeral home, where a masonic service will be at 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations may be made to or the Scottville/Palmyra Rescue Squad. Condolences may be made online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 18, 2019