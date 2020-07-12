VIRGINIA — Loretta Moon, 92, of Virginia died Saturday, July 11 at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia. She was born October 14, 1927 in Springfield, the daughter of Raymond and Frances Marie Streb Seiz. She married John Keeney in February of 1946 and he preceded her in death in 1987. Later she married Carlos Moon and he preceded her in death.

Loretta is survived by two daughters, Sandra Watkins of Virginia and Linda (Robert) Nida of West Fayette, IN; five grandchildren, Sheila Bunch of Jacksonville, Neil Watkins of Virginia, Mandy (Todd) Hafner of Oskaloosa, IA, Molly Stillwell of Boynton Beach, FL and Megan (John) Rexwinkle of Parsons, KS; thirteen great grandchildren; a sister, Mary Woodrum of Springfield; and a brother Albert Seiz of Missouri. She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth and Richard Keeney; a grandson, Paul Watkins, and a brother Ray Seiz.

Loretta worked at the Cass County Courthouse for 25 years. She loved going to the opera, camping and taking walks around the yard.

A private service will be held with burial at Woodwreath Cemetery near New Berlin. Memorials are suggested to the Walker Nursing Home Activity Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.