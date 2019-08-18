Loretta Vaniter, age 81, of Jacksonville, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Sept. 12, 1937, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Elmer and Vera Rodgers Vaniter. She married Alva J.R. Vaniter in July of 1956 in Missouri, and he preceded her in death Dec. 2, 1985.
She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Gary) Surratt of Chapin and Jodi (Roman) Essery of Joliet; four grandchildren, Travis Vaniter, Alexis (Travis) Huddelston, Dillon (Lonnie) Surratt and Dalton Surratt; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Stephen Vaniter; and a sister, Eleanor Ashbaugh.
Loretta enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at a later date in Chapin Cemetery. Memorials may be made to or Chapin Christian Church. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 18, 2019