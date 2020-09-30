Lori Lee Manker, 56, of Chapin died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

She was born Nov. 22, 1963, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Robert Lee and Phyllis Jean Bennett Pahlmann. Lori married Earl William Manker on March 30, 2003, and he survives in Chapin.

Lori also is survived by two children, John Robert Finch of Jacksonville and Christina Finch Martin of Chapin; two grandchildren, Evangeline and Evander Martin; her father, Robert Pahlmann of Chapin; one sister, Julie Pahlmann of Jacksonville; a niece, Phyllicia Pahlmann of Pensacola, Florida; and one brother, Brian (Pat) Pahlmann of Aberdeen, Scotland. Lori was preceded in death by her mother on July 28, 2020.

Lori was a 1982 graduate of Triopia High School. She worked in registration in the emergency room at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and previously worked for more than 10 years at Locust Street Resource Center in Carlinville. Lori served as a pastor at Community of Christ Church in Jacksonville and was co-director of reunions at Brush Creek USA Mission Center near Xenia. Lori also was a member of the Conference of Churches for several years and had served on the board of the Jacksonville Area Community Food Center for the past year and a half. Lori loved hunting, fishing, crafting, making jewelry, and especially enjoyed gardening with her grandchildren.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Bluffs. The family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Community of Christ Church or Lori's grandchildren in care of Christina Martin. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.