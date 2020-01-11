Louise Arundel, 97, of Waverly died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 5, 1922, in Waverly, a daughter of the late Edger and Irene Cooper Reed.
Surviving are her children, Vernon "Gip" Miner (Alcinda) and Beverly "Babe" Blaeuer (Bryce), all of Waverly; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Lola Reed; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Carolyn Ruyle and Alberta Keltner; a great-grandson, Brent Brown; two sisters, Evelyn Hill and Lorraine Spires; and two brothers, Jack and Leonard Reed.
Louise was employed by Capps Clothiers in Jacksonville and later at Barton Stone in Jacksonville, retiring around 2000.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Waverly American Legion, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 11, 2020