GREENFIELD - Loyal Laverne Range, 72, formerly of Greenfield, died Friday, Feb. 14, at the South Lawn Sheltered Care in Bunker Hill. He was born June 19, 1947, in Carrollton to Loyal and Dorothy (Jouett) Range.
Surviving are four brothers, Warren of Carrollton, Gary (Janine) of Greenfield, Billy Bob (Carol) of Jacksonville and David (Christine) of Virden; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Phyllis Sablotny; and his stepfather, Bill Allen.
Laverne was a 1967 graduate of Greenfield High School and enjoyed his cats and watching movies.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of services. Burial will follow at the Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 16, 2020