Lucerne C. Weber, 83, of Jacksonville and formerly of Northbrook passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Jacksonville.

She was born Dec. 10, 1936, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Moody and Maxine Winkler Parks. She married Victor L. Weber Jr. on June 16, 1957, in Ponca City, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2018.

She is survived by five children, Natalie Lira (Pete) of Jacksonville, Angela McClane (George) of Princeton, Stephanie Lee Poetz of Graz, Austria, Victor K. Weber (Jessica) of Fairfield, Idaho, and Zack Weber (Lisa) of Morton Grove; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Martha Harrisberger (Bill) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charles Parks (Gayla) of Athens, Ohio, and Dennis Parks of League City, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Lucerne was a graduate of Oklahoma State University and was active in Kappa Delta Sorority. She earned her Master of Arts degree from Northeastern Illinois University in 1985. She had a distinguished public school teaching career as a reading specialist.

Private services and burial will be Monday, April 13, 2020, at Ebenezer Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, a public celebration of Lucerne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to North Suburban Evangelical Free Church or Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church are suggested. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.