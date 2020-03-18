Lucille Brickey Lovett, 100, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday morning, March 16, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Jacksonville.

She was born Feb. 18, 1920, in Waverly, the daughter of Francis and Nellie Thady Brickey. She married Charles Lovett on Sept. 7, 1945 in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death in 1989.

She is survived by one son, Ron (Jan) Lovett of Pensacola, Florida; two daughters, Jean (Jim) Cook of Jacksonville and Pat (Bill) Nebel of Eddyville, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Amy Briley, Dan Cook, Phillip Cook, Bryan Lovett, Will Lovett, Ben Nebel, Shelley Oppong and Denton Nebel; 22 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, John Brickey, Carl Brickey, Sam Brickey and David Brickey; and two sisters, Dorothy Brickey Kesinger and Mary Brickey.

Mrs. Lovett retired as head bookkeeper at Bound To Stay Bound after 32 years of service. She was an active member of Westfair Baptist Church and had served as a volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital, where she made many lifelong friends. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed keeping up on current events and baking. She was well known for her rhubarb and award-winning apple pies.

Because of the current pandemic, a graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. Memorials are suggested to Westfair Christian Academy. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.