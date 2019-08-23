WINCHESTER — Lucille Willis, 95, of Winchester passed away Tuesday night, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
She was born Feb. 14, 1924, in Scott County, the daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Marie Smith Anders. She married Sidney Shelton Willis on March 18, 1940, in Bowling Green, Missouri, and he preceded her in death in 1984. Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Shelby Willis; six brothers; a granddaughter; and two great-grandsons.
Lucille attended country school and was a homemaker. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was an Avon Lady for many years and enjoyed gardening and word-search puzzles. She loved her family and the time spent with them.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Edna (Vencil) Burnett and Dixie (Earl) Benton, both of Springfield, Missouri; two sons, Richard (Mary) Willis of Winchester and Louis (Tina) Willis of Forsyth, Missouri; 20 grandchildren; and many grea- and great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Kathryn Christison of Bluffs; and her brother, Clem (Retha) Anders of Winchester.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Winchester. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the service. Private family interment will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 23, 2019