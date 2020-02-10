Lucille Workman, 94, of Jacksonville, died Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Jacksonville. She was born December 1, 1925, in Carlinville, the daughter of Michael L. and Ellen F. Riddle Costello. She married Charles Raymond Wilson on August 17, 1940, and he preceded her in death in July of 1971. She married Estell H. Workman and he preceded her in death on February 13, 1992.

Lucille is survived by three daughters, Betty Lou McDaniels of Carlinville, Merry Dawn Vona of Garden Grove, California, and Wanda Elaine Shipp of Jacksonville, two sons, Charles Bruce Wilson of Franklin and Steven Bradley Wilson of La Quinta, California; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sons, James Robert Wilson and Raymond Dwayne Wilson, three sisters, Mary Atchison, Rita Pitchford, and Joanie Fletcher, and four brothers, James Costello, Patrick Costello, Bill Costello, and Ralph Costello.

Lucille was employed at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville for over 30 years, first in housekeeping and later in Central Supply. She was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing games, especially bunco and canasta.

In accordance with Lucille's wishes, her remains will be donated to science. The family will host a memorial service at a date to be announced at Franklin United Methodist Church. Memorials are suggested to Franklin United Methodist Church or Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.