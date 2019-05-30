Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucy A. (Badman) Welsh. View Sign Service Information Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-742-3219 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Coonrod Funeral Home 107 East Cross Street Winchester , IL View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Mark's Catholic Church Winchester , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Lucy A. Welsh, 90, of Winchester passed away Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, in Winchester.



She was born Sept. 17, 1928, in Greene County, the daughter of the late Franklin and Lillian Maria Barnett Badman. She married Francis W. Welsh on Oct. 23, 1947, in St. Louis, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 1, 1996. Also preceding her were sons David and Dennis Welsh; son-in-law Bob Sanders; and siblings Earl (Mary) Badman, Mary (Sam) Welch, Martha (Dick) Pile and Elsie (Jack) Rueter.



Lucy moved to Scott County as a young girl and lived on Big Swan Farm. She attended country school and Winchester High School. Lucy was member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and the Altar Society, where she helped for many years with the annual turkey supper and funeral dinners and sang in the choir. She enjoyed crocheting and word-search puzzles. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, treating and loving all who came to her home as one of her own. She was proud of her red hair and all the stereotypes that went with it. So proud, in fact, that she passed it on to three of her children.



Surviving are four daughters, Nancy (Jerry) Stocker, Susan (David) Cowhick, Peg Sanders and Karen (Lester) Turner, one son, Dan (Mary) Welsh, and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Welsh, all of Winchester; grandchildren, Scott Welsh of Austin, Texas, Brent (Jen) Welsh of Stanwood, Iowa, Erin (Pat) McEniry of North Aurora, Eric (Sumer) Myers of Canton, Missouri, Jennifer Lindsey of Eugene, Oregon, Mandy (Brian) Friedrich of Havana, Laura (Michael) Williams of Jacksonville, Jonathan (Christina) Stocker of Winchester and Salina (Mark) Heller of Creston; great-grandchildren Lane, Morgan and Evan Welsh, Clare, Colin and Caylee McEniry, Devon Williams, Emma, Brock and Logan Heller, Mason and Bruce Stocker, Bryce Friedrich, Lexie Myers, Aubrey and Ayden Bliss, Lilly Myers, and Brylynn, Blair, Mikayla and Brady Barcum, a great-great-grandson, Easton



Smith ; a sister-in-law, Lucille McCracken of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Winchester. Burial will be at St. Mark's Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS, Scott County Nursing Center or St. Mark's Altar Society.

