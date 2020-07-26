ROODHOUSE — Lucy Jane Ashlock, 72, of Roodhouse passed away Thursday, July 23 at her home. She was born May 3, 1948 in White Hall the daughter of Finice and Mary Wood Doyle. She married David Ashlock in 1984 in Roodhouse and he survives.

She is also survived by two sons, Donald Fansler of Oceanside, CA and Ryan Fansler (Jennifer Elliott) of Roodhouse; two granddaughters, Jessica (Cliff) Calixterio and Julia Ceballos; one grandson, Kier (Yesi) Ceballos; three great-grandchildren, Nazzary, Julian and Zander; two sisters, Nancy Doyle of Chicago and Judy Bauer of Lancaster, Ca; sister-in-law, Cathy Bailey of Greenfield and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Robert Burkholder.

Jane graduated from Greenfield High School. She worked at Hopkins Jewelers in Roodhouse and later at Price's Country Gardens in Roodhouse and White Hall for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers and socializing with her friends.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial at Hickory Grove Cemetery near Wrights. Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with the family to meet friends from 4-7 p.m. Due to the current conditions, only 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Memorials are suggested to Hickory Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.