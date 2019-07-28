ROODHOUSE - Dr. Ludwig Dech, 92, of Roodhouse, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Thomas Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. A memorial service will be held 2:30 p.m Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Christ Lutheran Church in Winchester, with private burial at Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse. The family will meet friends from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services Saturday, Auyg. 10, 2019, at the church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 28, 2019